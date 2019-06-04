Posted: Jun 04, 2019 5:51 AMUpdated: Jun 04, 2019 5:52 AM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Representative for Oklahoma Kevin Hern praises the passage of a disaster aid package.

The U.S. House this week passed the Senate Amendment to House Resolution 2157. This is the Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2019. This allocates $19.1 billion in assistance for several natural disasters that occurred in the 2017 to 2019 Fiscal Years.

Rep. Hern in a statement said: “After a brutal two weeks of tornadoes and flooding, the people of Oklahoma are in desperate need of our help.” He went on to say: “This disaster package will help those in our country and my district who have experienced the worst and need the relief that this funding provide.”

He said this after seeing firsthand the destruction that the storms and floods have brought to Northeast Oklahoma.