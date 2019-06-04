Posted: Jun 04, 2019 6:33 AMUpdated: Jun 04, 2019 6:33 AM

The Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville’s 2018 Youth of the Year makes noise at the State level!

Selected among many outstanding youth, Wiatt Watt from Bartlesville has been named the Runner-Up for the Oklahoma Youth of the Year by Boys and Girls Clubs of America. A member of the Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville has been the winner or runner-up in 5 of the last 6 Oklahoma Youth of the Year competitions.

As only a sophomore in high school, Chief Executive Officer Jason Barta for the Bartlesville Boys and Girls Club said Watt has represented his Club and the community well. Barta said they are proud of the strides Watt has made as a leader in the Club.

Through his participation in the Youth of the Year program, Watt has already secured over $6,000 for college and career training. He has been a member of the Bartlesville Boys and Girls Club since 2014 and said he has seen what the Club has done for himself and others around him that need resources, opportunities and guidance.

Watt was the President of Keystone Club - a leadership and service-oriented group within Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville - from 2017-2018. His Keystone projects have included pulling weeds at the Price Tower Arts Center, ringing bells for the Salvation Army, delivering pillows and blankets to nursing homes and volunteering with baseball readiness and career preparation program for teens.

On top of that, Watt has been a junior staff member at the Club since May 2017. In December 2017, Watt was chosen as the Bartlesville Youth of the Year and competed at the state level in April. Watt attends Bartlesville High School and is a member of the baseball team.