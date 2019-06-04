Posted: Jun 04, 2019 10:50 AMUpdated: Jun 04, 2019 10:50 AM

Ty Loftis

There has been a change in location for the monthly Skiatook Chamber of Commerce luncheon. The event, which will be held next Wednesday, will be at the Osage Casino in Skiatook in the Tallgrass and Bluestem Rooms.

Doors open at 11:30 and lunch will be served at 11:45. Guest Speaker, Chief Standing Bear of the Osage Tribe, will give a speech at noon. He has served in the Osage Nation since 1990.

To reserve a seat, you must send an e-mail to admin@skiatookchamber.com by noon on Friday.