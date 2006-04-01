Posted: Jun 04, 2019 1:53 PMUpdated: Jun 04, 2019 1:54 PM

CJ

Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland is completely supportive of recycling and wants to know what you think too. There is a Survey onl CityofBartesville.org asking people what is your opinion on recycling? Do you recycle? Are the times for recycling bins optimal? What is recycling worth to you?

Copeland believes that there needs to be education on recycling for it to be an effective tool for the community.Copeland talks about the survey and his expectations. He talks about one instance where there is a pizza box with cheese in it and you put it in the recycling bin. This is called contamination. The recycling plant will look at this in a few different ways. One way is that they will charge extra for the cheese and the other way is that they will reject the box and could even state that the whole container that the pizza box is in is contaminated.

To help this issue and to contribute in your community go to CityofBartlesville.org and take the survey and share your opinion.