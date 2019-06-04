Posted: Jun 04, 2019 2:28 PMUpdated: Jun 04, 2019 2:36 PM

Max Gross & Garrett Giles

Nowata County officials confirmed that a fatality traffic accident occurred on Highway 60 on Tuesday afternoon. The accident took place on US-60 and has led to the closure of the highway between County Road 407 and County Road 409. Nowata County undersheriff Jason McClain says details are sparse at this time.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol and medical personnel are on the scene. We will have more information as it becomes available.