Posted: Jun 04, 2019 2:42 PMUpdated: Jun 04, 2019 3:12 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man who was the victim in a March 28 shooting on Baylor Drive saw himself charged for his role in the incident. William Jones was arrested on a felony warrant and appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing felony charges of possessing and pointing a firearm.

According to an affidavit, video surveillance from a residence on the 6100 block of Baylor Drive in Bartlesville shows an SUV driven by Jones arrive as well as a Dodge Challenger driven by Caleb McCabe. McCabe alleged came up to the SUV and shot at Jones with multiple bullets striking him.

Police found a shell casings from .45 caliber pistol lying in the street. They determined that it was fired and cleared multiple times. With that evidence and the video as well police determined that shots were fired from the vehicle driven by Jones.

A witness who was a passenger in Jones’ vehicle stated he believed Jones was firing shots back at the other vehicle. This incident occurred on March 28. McCabe is already facing charges of shooting with intent to kill.

Jones saw his bond set a $100,000. He is due back in court on Friday.