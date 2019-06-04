Posted: Jun 04, 2019 2:55 PMUpdated: Jun 04, 2019 2:55 PM

Ty Loftis

The Ben Johnson Cowboy Museum has been a work in progress for more than four years and it is finally set to open next Wednesday in Pawhuska. It is something Cody and Lauren Garnett have been working extremely hard on.

Garnett said he realized Osage County needed to recognize Johnson and the other cowboys when he recognized that the city of Pawhuska didn't have anything acknowledging their accomplishments.

Just a few of the Osage County cowboys who will be featured at the museum include Bob Wegner, Jim Snively and Johnson. Everything in the museum is unique to Osage County. Garnett adds that the museum features different art pieces as well.

Osage County boasts a world champion in every rodeo event. The museum takes a look at those champions along with some of the great ranches and other special facts about the county as well.

The museum will open next Wednesday. That Thursday would have marked Johnson's 101st birthday. Therefore, the museum will be serving ice cream and cake to celebrate the occasion. A John Wayne impersonator will also be on hand.

The museum will be open from 9-6 Monday through Saturday and it is located on 201 E. 6th Street across from the Post Office in Pawhuska.