Posted: Jun 04, 2019 4:56 PMUpdated: Jun 04, 2019 4:56 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council approved its new Community Development Block Grant project at Monday’s meeting. This year’s project will cover renovations and additions to the Veterans Park on Virginia Avenue.

The City of Bartlesville has taken part in CDBG program for the last 18 years. The program emphasizes infrastructure improvement to low or moderate income areas. This area already is home to the Boys and Girls Club and the Frontier Pool.

The park currently holds just a basketball court and an individual swing set. This project would add more amenities to the site. Grants administrator Nancy Warring explains the finances of the project.

A public hearing was held on this item and no one came forward to speak. The city ultimately recommended the project for approval. Specifics of the project have not been decided at this time.