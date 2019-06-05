Posted: Jun 05, 2019 3:27 AMUpdated: Jun 05, 2019 3:36 AM

Garrett Giles

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Silver Alert Tuesday night.

Officials are looking for 74-year-old Nala Watkins. They said Watkins was under proven medical or physical disability and she was last seen visiting her doctor in Ponca City. Osage County officials also noted that Watkins has dementia. Her doctor advised she was confused and unsure of where she might go.

Vehicle information has been released. It is believed that she was driving a four-door 2011 Nissan Rogue that is maroon in color. The vehicle has an Oklahoma license plate and the plate number is EMQ851.

If you see this vehicle or Watkins, you are advised to contact the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 918.287.3535.