Posted: Jun 05, 2019 3:47 AMUpdated: Jun 05, 2019 3:47 AM

Garrett Giles

The House voted on House Resolution 6 Tuesday afternoon. This is the American Dream and Promise Act.

Representative Kevin Hern was not present for the vote because he traveled back to Oklahoma to join Vice President Mike Pence touring flood damage. Hern said he does not want to make a habit out of missing votes, but the crisis in the First District that he serves and the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence took precedent.

In a statement. Representative Hern said he would have voted no on House Resolution 6 if he could have been in attendance. Hern further stated that there are great dangers involved in granting amnesty to millions of people living in America illegally, including known criminals. He said he will never support those who violate the law at the expense of those who follow them.

Most importantly, Representative Hern said, this bill does nothing to address the humanitarian crisis at the border with Mexico. Instead, he said it ignores the problem of illegal immigration and will result in increased apprehensions along the border and greater danger to both those crossing illegally and our border security working to protect our citizens.

The House passed the American Dream and Promise Act on Tuesday on a 237 to 187 vote.