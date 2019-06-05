Posted: Jun 05, 2019 7:29 AMUpdated: Jun 05, 2019 8:40 AM

Garrett Giles & Max Gross

A two car fatality collision occurred on Highway-60 between Bartlesville and Nowata Tuesday.

Nowata County Undersheriff Jason McClain was directing traffic with other emergency personnel at the scene since US-60 was closed for several hours.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released information on the fatality accident Wednesday. Nowata EMS pronounced 46-year-old Sheryl Burruss dead at the scene Tuesday.

64-year-old Lenapah resident Margie French was transported by Tulsa Life Flight to the Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa. She was admitted in stable condition with head, trunk external, trunk internal, and arm and leg injuries. There were no passengers.

The fatality collision remains under investigation by the OHP. The accident occurred between County Road 407 and County Road 409 just before noon Tuesday.