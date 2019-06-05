Posted: Jun 05, 2019 11:55 AMUpdated: Jun 05, 2019 12:31 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County has received some damages from the May 20th flooding that plagued the area for a week and a half.

The County’s Commissioners discussed the damage this week in their regular meeting and determined the district with the most damage was District 2.They also considered taking part in the Emergency Watershed Protection Program in light of the damages.

Brief discussions, Chairman Mitch Antle said, have taken place about assisting with endeavors and projects within each Commissioners District. Public and private landowners may apply for assistance thorugh the EWP, he said, but they need a sponsor like the County Coimmissioners for specific projects.

As part of this process, Chairman Antle said they are starting to document damages to report on. He said he is going to create packets of information for each individual site.

That includes map detail, images of loss that they have been working on and the attendent documentation by way of consumable materials taken to specific projects. It also includes logs for the amount of manpower and equiment used.

Chairman Antle said he will also give Washington County Emergency Management’s Executive Director Kary Cox a packet.

He said his district - District 1 - has expended $12,000 worth of damage recovery. Districts 2 and 3, he said, have potentially expended 4 times as much to cover the costs of damage.

The Emergency Watershed Protection Program will help the Washington County Commissioners with problems areas. The program covers 75-percent of the cost for services as long as equipment and manpower services are offered by the Commissioners to cover the other 25-percent.

The Commissioners may also pay for the equipment and manpower if they do not want to risk their own men and equipment. Chairman Antle said that would come out of their assistance funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.