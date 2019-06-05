Posted: Jun 05, 2019 11:59 AMUpdated: Jun 05, 2019 11:59 AM

Ty Loftis

An opening reception for the latest exhibit taking place at the Osage Nation Museum in Pawhuska will take place on Friday, June 21.

This exhibit highlights the diversity of styles in the many artists that will be featured throughout the museum. Highlights of the display include works from Russell Wagoshe and Yatika Fields.

The opening reception for the exhibit starts at 5 in the evening at the museum, located at 819 Grandview Ave. in Pawhuska. The display will run through October 5.