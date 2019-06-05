Posted: Jun 05, 2019 12:03 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2019 12:32 PM

Garrett Giles

Ahead of the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford spoke on the Senate Floor. He thanked the men who fought and sacrificed their lives to help defeat Nazi Germany during World War II.

On the Floor, Sen. Lankford said, "This is the 75th Anniversary in Normandy. It's commonly known as D-Day. One-hundred and sixty thousand-plus individuals crossed the English Channel by aircraft, by boat. They moved in every way possible starting in the middle of the night and with a major invasion that was the largest naval invasion in the history of the world."

Sen. Lankford said the loss of American lives and the lives of Allied forces was catastrophic.

He said, "Boys 18, 19, 20 years old got on aircraft, go on ships, launced out into water, knowing that there was a tyrant on the other side that had to be stopped."

Sen. Lankford noted that it is entirely appropriate for the nation to be able to pause to remember D-Day. He said the freedom the nation has now was protected by a generation that stood for that freedom, which is why they deserve to be recognized.