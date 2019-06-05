Posted: Jun 05, 2019 12:23 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2019 12:44 PM

Garrett Giles

The largest and longest-lived music festival will bring life to the Bartlesville community this weekend!

Making a return to this year’s 35th Annual OKM Music Festival is Dallas Brass. They first performed in Bartlesville in 1985.

Dallas Brass member Michael Levine said he is looking forward to returing to the area. He said Dallas Brass got there start in Dallas doing weddings, cocktail parties and other social evens.

But when Dallas Brass started to go on tour, Levine said things started to look up. There first road apperance was in Arkansas and Bartlesville was there next stop along the way.

In Bartlesville in 1985, Levine said Dallas Brass spent a week working in schools and with kids to bring the joy of music to the community. They also performed in the Bartlesville Community Center, so making a return to Bartlesville is meaningful for Levine.

Michael Levine and the Dallas Brass will close out OKM Music’s 35th Annual Music Festival. Levine said it is an honor.

Bartlesville, Levine said, is a part of his heritage with Dallas Brass. Levine compared playing in the Barlesville Community Center in the early stages of his career to what it might feel like to perform in Carnegie Hall.

The opportunity felt surreal and Levine said he is bringing the special memories back with him.

The Dallas Brass will perform their family friend music at Woolaroc on Friday, June 14th. Activities start at 5:00 p.m. that evening. There will be local food trucks, fireworks, games and activities your children can enjoy while they immerse themselves in a world of music.

Since its founding in 1983, Dallas Brass has become one of America's foremost musical ensembles. The group has established a unique blend of traditional brass instruments, with a full complement of drums and perscussion.

Dallas Brass will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Woolaroc. Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orechestra will perform at 6 p.m.

To purchase tickets to this event or to get more information about OKM 35th Annual Music Fesitval, you can visit okmmusic.org.