Posted: Jun 05, 2019 1:33 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2019 1:37 PM

CJ Downum

Juneteenth is coming to Bartlesville June 14th and 15th pre-registration is June 14th Friday night from 6:00pm to 10:00 and there is a question and answer forum during this time as well. Some attractions that will be held at the Westside Community Center at noon on Saturday are games, food, three on three basketball, and live music. It starts Saturday at noon. Sharon Reese Executive Director at Agape Church shares more on the history of Juneteenth.

As well as food and games there will be a raffle ticket system and they will be giving out prizes ever thirty minutes, Sharon Reese will explain how to get involved in the raffle.

Agape Church and Westside Community Center are excited to see you, at Juneteenth!