Max Gross

A Kentucky man was arraigned on charges stemming from a December 2017 sexual assault that occurred in Bartlesville. John Cox was charged with forcibly sodomy and second degree rape.

According to an affidavit, a 15-year-old female victim gave a very detailed account of incidents where she was sexually assaulted by Cox. The victim claims the assaults had begun when she was 13. She claims that Cox forced her to perform various different sex acts in several different instances. Three incidents are documented in the affidavit.

The alleged assaults occurred at a residence on Lindenwood Avenue in Bartlesville. Records show Cox claimed a Bartlesville address before moving to Kentucky. A warrant was issued for Cox in February 2018.

Cox’s arraignment was done over a Facetime video chat to the jail because Cox is bed-ridden for unknown reasons. Bond was set at $250,000 and he is due back in court on June 21. Cox is also facing violation of a protective order charges from a different alleged victim.