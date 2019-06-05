Posted: Jun 05, 2019 3:05 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2019 3:05 PM

Floodwaters overtook Nowata County for nearly two weeks and now the levels of the Verdigris River have finally normalized. At Monday’s Nowata County Commissioners meeting many people expressed gratitude for the work done by the commissioners, emergency personnel and volunteers. Rocky Seals, a member of the E911 committee gave a statement expressing his appreciation.

Several water rescues were necessary, particularly in the northern part of the county, which is believed to have taken on the most water. Recovery efforts are still in the works. Nowata County Emergency Management director Laurie Summers is still encouraging those effected by floods to fill out a damage survey.

That survey is available here. NCEM is also sponsoring a community assistance resource center at the Nowata County Fair Building this weekend. Cleanup items provided by the Red Cross will be handed out. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.