Posted: Jun 05, 2019 3:14 PMUpdated: Jun 05, 2019 3:14 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County residents are continuing to pick up the pieces two weeks after flooding rains devastated the area. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says the county is still waiting on a presidential emergency declaration, but he expects it to be coming soon.

Numerous groups and organizations are helping with the cleanup process, but once the presidential declaration gets approved, FEMA can come in and help in any way they are needed.

Roberts would like to thank all of the volunteers who are helping the county in this time of need.