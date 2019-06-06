Posted: Jun 06, 2019 3:19 AMUpdated: Jun 06, 2019 5:12 AM

As work on the Price Road Rehabilitation project approaches the final stages, lane closures are set to shift again.

The City of Bartlesville’s Director of Engineering Micah Siemers said they will shift lanes one more time. He said the westbound lane will close today and the eastbound lane will open, pending weather conditions. There is a decent chance that work will have to stop Thursday and Friday due to weather, which will delay progress, but this phase of the project should wrap up early next week.

Once this portion of the project is complete remaining items of work will include sealing joints, striping and cleanup. Siemers said the project could reach completion in two weeks if weather cooperates. The project, he said, involves smoothing out the washboard effect on Price Road between the roundabout and U.S. Highway 75, as well as adding shoulders and re-enforcing the roadway joints.