Posted: Jun 06, 2019 3:28 AMUpdated: Jun 06, 2019 5:02 AM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality is offering free bacteriological testing of private wells that have been submerged in floodwater in recent weeks.

Nowata, Osage and Washington counties all saw significant flooding from May 20th on and they are included in this effort by the Oklahoma DEQ. All 77 counties are being offered this free testing.

If your private well has been submerged in floodwater, you are recommended to not drink the water until you disinfect your well and sample analysis shows that the well is safe.

You can call DEQ at 1.800.522.0206 for disinfection and sampling instructions and supplies. Locally, you can call 918.333.2734.