Posted: Jun 06, 2019 6:47 AMUpdated: Jun 06, 2019 8:34 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County SPCA is still displaced by the flooding that forced them to evacuate their shelter.

Their shelter, which sits along Highway 123 between Bartlesville and Dewey, caused the WCSPCA to move their animals and supplies as fast as they could on Tuesday, May 21st (pictured).

Shelter Manager Tonya Pete said they are reluctant to pull the trigger on anything since more rains are expected to move into the area. She said they are being cautious, because they do not want to have to do something big now only to be forced out again by flood waters.

The WCSPCA is doing basic things like picking up trash in the meantime. They are still staying in their Spay and Neuter Clinic in Bartlesville at this time.

Pete said they are doing the best they can with the situation. The WCSPCA is grateful for the Humane Society of Tulsa and the Tulsa SPCA. Humane Society of Tulsa took in all of WCSPCA's adoptable dogs.

The only dogs they WCSPCA is responsible for now is the "pound dogs." Pete said they can hold them for four days so people can reclaim them. She said they are doing their due diligence to post the dogs on their Facebook page, Bartlesville Lost & Found and Bartlesville Classified so owners can claim their dog(s).

As the dogs legally become theirs, and if they can not locate their owners soon, they will have to transfer the dogs out since they have limited space at the Clinic.

The Washington County SPCA, Pete said, is not even sure if they will move back to their shelter along Highway 123. She said they are waiting for a damage evaluation from Washington County Emergency Management before making an moves. Mold damage and supply damage is anticipated by the WCSPCA.

If you would like to provide relief to the WCSPCA, you can give monetarily. Pete said this is the best way to support them during this time. You can find them at their Clinic located at 3423 SE Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville.