Posted: Jun 06, 2019 10:27 AMUpdated: Jun 06, 2019 11:09 AM

Garrett Giles

The mess that was left behind by flood waters is receiving attention from the City of Bartlesville.

Bartlesville Mayor Dale Copeland said it's not just flood water that makes a mess. It's the mud and debris that comes with it.

There are areas just little areas that the City of Bartlesville knows about. The GIS Mapping System shows where most flood damage is being seen. For those residents, Mayor Copeland said the flooding was a big deal.

The City of Bartlesville is going through damage assessments now. He said they are working with what the Federal Emergency Management Agency prescribes for this type of situation to help with flood insurance if those impacted by flooding have the coverage.

"Fortunately not as many residences had flood damage," Copeland said. "A lot of ou buildings, garages and buildings like that suffered damages." He also said that the minimal damages do not and should not take away from those that suffered greater losses.

Currently, Micah Seimers, the Director for the City of Bartlesville's Engineering Department, is the point of contact when it comes to doing damage assessments. He is working with people and is making sure the get the information they need so they can move forward with their lives.

Mayor Copeland added that he has seen the community come together in a time where hope is needed.

The Washington Osage Baptist Association, local Boy Scout Troops and churches are some of the organizations that have extened their reach to help the hurting in the community. Countless individuals have also extended their time to help those that needed it most. Together, everyone has risen to the occassion.

He said it is awesome to see people putting down their lives to help other people when there is a need. And if you have a need, the City of Bartlesville asks that you call the Department of Engineering at 918.338.4251.