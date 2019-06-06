Posted: Jun 06, 2019 11:59 AMUpdated: Jun 06, 2019 1:17 PM

Garrett Giles

Local residents have questions about notices they received by mail regarding flood damage to their homes.

Those residents in the City of Bartlesville are encouraged to contact the Department of Engineering for clarification.

Floodplain Administrator Micah Siemers said some people mistakenly received notices last week that their property received “substantial damage” as a result of recent flooding in several Bartlesville Neighborhoods.

Approximately 28 people received the letters, but only nine sustained substantial damage to their property. The remaining 19 properties received damage less than the 50-percent threshold to be considered substantially damaged.

Property owners whose homes were inspected and do fall under FEMA’s “substantially damaged” rule are entitled to appeal the finding. For more information, call the City of Bartlesville’s Engineering Department at 918.338.4251.