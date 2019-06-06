Posted: Jun 06, 2019 2:10 PMUpdated: Jun 06, 2019 2:10 PM

A Bartlesville man was arrested on his second charge of domestic abuse assault and battery since 2017. Brian Valdez appeared in front of a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing the felony charge.

According to an affidavit, a female victim reported that Valdez had abused her multiple times over the previous 48 hours. The victim stated that she was previously in a dating relationship with Valdez and they still share a residence.

She claimed that Valdez choked her and punched her arm prior to the officers arriving the apartment on Avondale Avenue. Officers did not observe any new injuries on the victim. However, she also claimed that Valdez punched her in the leg the previous day. Officers did note a sizable bruise that was consistent with a fist.

The victim also alleges that Valdez abused her dogs as well. Valdez was charged in another incident against the same victim in 2017. An active protective order was granted in both situations. Valdez posted a $5,000 bond.