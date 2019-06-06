Posted: Jun 06, 2019 2:12 PMUpdated: Jun 06, 2019 2:12 PM

Ty Loftis

Bartlesville's Madison Middle School is receiving $40,000 from the Oklahoma Educational Technology Trust. The school will use that money to buy new technology equipment. The school will also receive professional development training, that being valued worth $25,000.

Principal Joey Eidson was quoted as saying, “We are so excited to receive the OETT grant. We know that money will enable us to put our vision of audiovisual editing into action next year.”

The grant allows the school to purchase six cameras with video capabilities to equip each teaching team for use in conjunction with their curriculum. A portable communications lab will include 15 cameras with video capabilities for teachers to use in their classrooms so that they can engage in learning through the creation and editing of videos. Any additional equipment will be for a communications classroom to provide hands-on learning using video technology.

The OETT began in 2001.