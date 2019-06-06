Posted: Jun 06, 2019 2:43 PMUpdated: Jun 06, 2019 2:45 PM

In an effort to combat the opioid epidemic in Oklahoma, the Cherokee Nation made donation of prescriptions drop-off boxes to six towns, including Nowata. This donation was made possible as part of a grant that Environmental Programs received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Nowata police chief Mike McIlhaney says the town is effected by the opioid crisis as much any other place in Oklahoma. McIlhaney says the city opted to place the box in city hall for citizens’ convenience.

Claremore, Sallisaw, Pryor, Tahlequah and Vinita also received the boxes. The city will be responsible for the implementation of the boxes, which includes disposal of unwanted prescriptions.

The Nowata City seal is branded on the box.