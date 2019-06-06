Posted: Jun 06, 2019 2:59 PMUpdated: Jun 06, 2019 2:59 PM

The OK Freewheel bike race starts this Sunday in Hugo and competitors will race throughout the entire state of Oklahoma. The event will be coming through Osage County next Friday and bikers will be spending the night in Pawhuska at the Cultural Park.

Executive Director for the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce, Joni Nash says with the Cattleman's Convention going on during that same weekend, the city will need all volunteers who are willing to help. The Osage County Tourism group will be at the welcome tent when riders enter town to hand out water and other snacks.

A shuttle will be on hand to transport the riders to their campsite and back to town. We will have more on the OK Freewheel bike race next week.