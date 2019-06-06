Posted: Jun 06, 2019 3:08 PMUpdated: Jun 06, 2019 4:28 PM

Max Gross

In a continued effort to address the recovery needs of the citizens, Nowata County is offering a community assistance resource center this weekend. The center will be held as the Nowata County Fair Building. Nowata County Emergency Management Director Laurie Summers explains what resources will be available.

The veteran’s administration as well as other community resources will be on hand. Summers also says that the county has shovels, rakes and cleanup kits that citizens can obtain. Summers says the Red Cross could be on hand with resources as well. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Summers also encourages any residents effected by the storms to fill out a damage survey. This makes it possible for the county to document damage and potentially receive aid from state and federal organizations. That survey is available here.