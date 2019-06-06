Posted: Jun 06, 2019 3:16 PMUpdated: Jun 06, 2019 3:47 PM

Max Gross

Rain has halted play in the Doenges Ford Indians contest in its annual tournament in Branson, Missouri. The Indians were granted a victory over McDonald County in the tournament’s first game, 10-2. The game was called due to rain in the fifth inning.

The Indians jumped on the board in a big second inning to take a 6-2 advantage. Bartlesville took advantage of sloppiness by McDonald County scoring on several walks and wild pitches. This marks Bartlesville’s first win of the season.

Bartlesville was scheduled to play a second game against CMC Gray at 4:30 p.m., however that game has been tentatively rescheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday. The schedule is to be determined for the rest of the tournament going forward. The Indians are guaranteed five games in the event.

We will have full radio converge of the Indians on Sports Talk 1500 AM – and 99.1 FM – KPGM.