Posted: Jun 07, 2019 5:58 AMUpdated: Jun 07, 2019 6:04 AM

Garrett Giles

In case you haven’t heard, CableOne has rebranded. The cable, internet and phone service company is now known as Sparklight.

The company said they remain committed to provide those service the same way as they did when they were known as CableOne. Current cable and internet plans will not change as a result of the rebranding effort.

However, when Sparklight was still known as CableOne, new internet packages and pricing were launched in January. The packages are set to work with your best individual needs and add the option for you to add unlimited data. They also increased speeds on many of their plans.

Sparklight said you can send your monthly payments to the same locations and you can make payments payable to either Sparklight or CableOne. Bill pricing will not change as a result of the rebrand either.

For more information or support, Sparklight encourages you to call 877.692.2253. You can also visit their website – support.cableone.net. For CableOne's FAQ on the rebrand, click here.