Posted: Jun 07, 2019 6:54 AMUpdated: Jun 07, 2019 7:00 AM

Garrett Giles

With summer approaching and temperatures beginning to rise, you may be wondering how you can stay cool.

If you are 60 or older, Elder Care in Bartlesville is offering their effort called “The Cool Room Project.” Elder Care Administrative Director Jennifer Ennis said they loan out window units for free that you can plug into a 110-volt plug-in in a room. For it to be really effective, she said you can close the door to the room the unit is installed in to keep the one room cool in your home.

Elder Care has already taken calls from people interested in the service. Ennis said they started loaning out units in May.

The services are available for you now.

And as hot conditions take over, Ennis said there are other ways you can keep cool this summer. Anyone, any age is advised to drink water, wear cool colors of clothing, stay shaded as often as possible and work in shifts.

As people get older, Ennis said, their bodies do not regulate themselves as easily as they did when they when they were younger.

If you are 60 or older wanting to partake in the Elder Care's Cool Room Project, you can give them a call at 918.335.8600. Ennis said they will do a two minute questionnaire with you before they loan it out the cooling unit to you.

You can pick up units at 1223 Swan Drive in Bartlesville. Those units are generally made available until Labor Day.