Posted: Jun 07, 2019 9:06 AMUpdated: Jun 07, 2019 9:24 AM

Garrett Giles

The application deadline for voters wanting to participate in the Special Washington County Election is coming up.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said you have until Friday, June 14th to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the July 9, 2019 Special County Election.

House said that persons who are United States Citizens, residents of Oklahoma and at least 18 years of age, may apply to become registered voters.

Persons who have never been registered to vote before - or who are registered but who need to change their name or address - may do so by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application Form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight, Friday, June 14.

The County Election Board will respond in writing to each person who submits an application for voter registration. The response will be either a voter identification card listing the new voter’s precinct number and polling place location or a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application for voter registration was not approved.

House said any person who has submitted a voter registration application and who has not received a response should contact the County Election Board Office.

Application forms are available at the County Election Board Office located at 420 S Johnstone, Room 101. The State Election Board’s website – elections.ok.gov – will have applications available. You can also find forms at all post offices, public libraries, and tag agencies.

For more information regarding voter registration, contact the Election Board at 918-337-2850. You can find more information on the Special County Election on our website as well.