Posted: Jun 07, 2019 10:08 AMUpdated: Jun 07, 2019 10:08 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday morning at the courthouse in Pawhuska in hopes of making repairs to the buildings in downtown Fairfax that were damaged by a tornado.

The commissioners will look to approve a contract with JL & Associates LLC for $22,500 to keep those buildings from falling down before they get demolished. After that, the commissioners will talk about estimates on how much it would cost to demolish said buildings.

The commissioners will also consider taking out up to $200,000 in each district for reimbursable disaster repairs. That money would be taken out of the use tax fund.

Commissioners will also go into executive session to discuss the purchase and appraisal of real property.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.