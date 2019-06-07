Posted: Jun 07, 2019 12:01 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2019 12:53 PM

Garrett Giles

A Country music star takes on Bartlesville this weekend!

Phil Vassar will help kick-off OKM Music’s 35th Annual Music Festival Saturday. He said he has talked with the OKM Music staff and the fine people of Bartlesville.

The excitement is building for Vassar who is ready to be in the community and with the people as they role out the red carpet for him

Vassar and his band are currently on their HITsteria Tour. Their tour launched in May. Vassar said he is very blessed to be where he is today.

The Country singer has performed at the White House, in Europe, and all over the nation. That, he said, has allowed him to see more things, interact with more people and do more things than he never could have imagined.

Vassar has 10 number-one hit singles and 26 Top 40 hits including, Charlene, Just Another Day in Paradise, Six-Pack Summer and When I Love You.

In his career, Vassar has been able to perform with the likes of Tim McGraw, Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks and Taylor Swift to name a few. Vassar will add another name to his list Saturday as Brent Giddens will open the show for him.

The Brent Giddens band will open for Vassar's band, who has had Sugarland, Lady Antebellum and others open for them. Just as Vassar has opened for Tim McGraw and Kenney Chesney - Vassar said it is part of the business to tour, meet new and rising artists, and to support one another.

The 35th Annual OKM Music Festival kicks off at 3:00 p.m. Saturday. The Brent Giddens Band will open their show at the Bartlesville Community Center at 7:00 p.m. and Phil Vassar will follow at 8:00 p.m.

To purchase tickets, you can visit okmmusic.org.