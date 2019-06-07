Posted: Jun 07, 2019 12:47 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2019 12:55 PM

Garrett Giles

State statutes require Treasurers across Oklahoma to hold a resale on the second Monday in June. That Monday is here.

Washington County Treasurer Melissa Thornbrugh said they will sell properties with 2015 delinquent taxes. She said the County has 46 properties up for resale.

90 properties were up for resale last year. Thornbrugh said the smaller amount of properties on resale this year means people have been paying their taxes.

Washington County has been notifying property owners multiple times thorugh mail, certified mail, and publications in the local newspaper. The Washington County's Sheriff's Office has posted signs on properties up for resale.

Property owners have until 9:00 a.m. on Monday, June 10th to pay taxes and be removed from the resale list.

First Deputy Jennifer Wingo added that they will follow State statute carefully during the resale as always.

In preparing for the resale, the Treasurers Office did research on each property. Every mortgage holder, lien holder and anyone connectedto the property had to be notified by certified mail. That could have included the IRS, the Oklahoma Tax Commission, Attornies, Doctors or anyone that filed against the property.

The properties will be sold for the amount of the taxes or 2/3 of assessed value, plus fees (whichever is lower). The resale is an open auction so there is no limit to how high the bids will go.

This is a cash only sale. The Treasurer's Office has to have cash at the time of the sale. If you win a bid on a property, the bid and filing fees are due at that time. You will receive a receipt. By Friday, June 14h, a Treasurers deed will be ready for you to pick up at their offices.

The only way to overturn a deed is through district court. Once it is filed, it is out of Washington County's hands.

This is also a buyer beware sale. If you are coming to but property, they say it is a good idea to know what you are buting. While you cannot go onto the property, just know where the property is located and check for liens.

A list of properties can be picked up at their office or you can go online to the County website here.

The money collected at resale is used to pay the Taxes and Fees. Any money over that then goes to the last homeowner on record.

Any property/properties not sold at resale then become Washington County owned. Those will be available for purchase later thru a County Commissioner Sale.

Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office will be on location for safety purposes.

The resale will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, June 10th. You can pre-register for the resale in the County Treasurers Office on the second floor of the Administrative Building located at 400 S. Johnstone in Bartlesville. The resale will take place in the building's basement.