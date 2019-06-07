Posted: Jun 07, 2019 12:54 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2019 12:54 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Washington County Commissioners will meet at the Administrative Building in Bartlesville on Monday to discuss a number of items.

The commissioners will consider declaring the month of June as National Safety Month. They will also review a report from the Washington County Health Department for the month of May.

Michael Lynn and Dick Lay will be receiving letters regarding Cherokee Nation road improvements and District One Commissioner Mitch Antle will receive a letter regarding a report.

The meeting begins at 9:30 in the morning for anyone interested in attending.