Posted: Jun 07, 2019 2:27 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2019 2:27 PM

Max Gross

Phillips 66 has pledged $175,000 to storm relief around the region and several of those dollars will help the recovery effort locally after widespread flooding caused tremendous amounts of damage in northeast Oklahoma last month.

The company plans to give $100,000 to the American Red Cross—Northeast Oklahoma Chapter, $50,000 to the United Way of Central Missouri and $25,000 to Washington County Emergency Management. WCEM plans to use the funds in several different ways including repairing rescue boats and to purchase dry suits for water rescue teams.

Phillips 66 spokesman Ann Oglesby said in a statement, “It is our privilege to support our communities and help equip them with resources to safely navigate storm recovery.”

Phillips 66 announced the donation earlier this week.