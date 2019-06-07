Posted: Jun 07, 2019 2:49 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2019 2:49 PM

Max Gross

A former Bruin baseball star is continuing to have success at the college level. A.J. Archambo just finished his second year at Oral Roberts University and is currently playing summer baseball for the Madison Mallards in the prestigious Northwoods League.

Archambo dazzled in his second start of the summer as he took a no-hitter into the sixth inning against Green Bay. Archambo finished with six shutout innings and just one hit surrendered against some of the top college competition. Archambo has allowed just one run over 14 innings pitched this summer.

The former Bruin transitioned to the mound during his sophomore season at ORU. Archambo tallied a 4-2 record in 21 appearances.