Posted: Jun 08, 2019 1:59 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2019 1:59 PM

Garrett Giles

Tulsa Life Flight arrived at the scene of a single vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has no information or comment on the accident at this time. The OHP did verify that the accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 75 and W 1100 Road between Dewey and Copan.

The single vehicle accident closed Highway 75 for approximately one hour.

The number of occupants in the vehicle could not be given at the time. We will have more on this story when the information is available.