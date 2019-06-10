Posted: Jun 10, 2019 3:05 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2019 3:08 AM

Governor Kevin Stitt announced Saturday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved the State's request for disaster assistance.

This is for seven additional Oklahoma counties hit hard by flooding, tornadoes, severe storms and straight-line winds.

The disaster assistance benefits individuals and business owners affected by severe storms that have occurred since May 7th in Canadian, Creek, Logan, Osage, Ottawa, Rogers, and Washington counties.

Muskogee, Tulsa, and Wagoner counties have already been approved for Individual Assistance.

The designation makes available federal assistance for housing repairs or temporary housing, and offers low-interest loans for individuals and businesses to repair or replace damaged property from U.S. Small Business Administration. It also provides disaster unemployment assistance, and grants for serious needs and necessary disaster expenses not met by other programs.

Governor Stitt stressed that the state will continue to request for more counties to be added to the Individual Assistance Major Disaster Declaration as damage assessments of impacted homes and businesses are completed.

To apply for disaster assistance individuals and business owners may call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or go online at www.disasterassistance.gov. FEMA will also have Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams on site in the declared counties listed above to help people register for FEMA aid.