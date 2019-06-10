Posted: Jun 10, 2019 3:33 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2019 3:43 AM

Garrett Giles

A Coffeyville man is dead and another Coffeyville man in custody following a suspected homicide over the weekend.

Police responded to 905 W. 9th Street at about 7:00 Saturday evening for a battery call. Upon arrival, officers found 71-year-old Steven L. Lucas of Coffeyville unconscious.

Lucas was transported by EMS to CRMC where he died of his injuries. 47-year-old Ralph Hayward of Coffeyville has been identified as a person of interest and is currently being held in the Coffeyville jail without bond.

No suspects are believed to be at large. CPD is also looking to identify the occupants of the black SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Equinox as they may have additional information.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the CPD at 620-252-6160. Those wishing to remain anonymous may provide information to the Crime Tip Hotline at 620-252-6133.