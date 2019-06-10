Posted: Jun 10, 2019 5:30 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2019 7:28 AM

Garrett Giles

Police are on the scene of an investigation in Bartlesville early Monday morning.

Police tape surrounds a residence along Smysor Drive just off of Nowata Road between Silver Lake Road and Washington Boulevard.

Captain Jay Hastings said a domestic violence call came in around 1:00 o'clock. He said when officers arrived at the home, they found a woman that had been beaten and had what appeared to be stab wounds.

The victim was taken by medical helicopter to a Tulsa hospital where she received medical treament overnight. No word was given on her condition.

Captain Hastings said they have a suspect in custody. The name has not yet been released by they found his truck abandoned near the Barlow Apartments in Bartlesville.

The truck was impounded. A short time later, the suspect was found and arrested for his alleged involvement in the situation.

Captain Hastings said they are still trying to process and determine the extent of the victim's injuries. He said they still need to see if a knife or another weapon was used. The injuries, Hastings said, could've just been blunt force trauma.

While the suspects name has not yet been released, Hastings said he could face domestic abuse and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.