Posted: Jun 10, 2019 10:09 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2019 10:09 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners approved the fiscal 2019-2020 temporary budget appropriations at Monday morning’s meeting. The commissioners opted to approve three-month appropriations to get the fiscal year started.

Last year, the county went forward with a 12-month budget plan that ultimately was a hardship for the county by the end of the fiscal year. County Clerk Chris Freeman stated that $310,000 needed to be borrowed in order to finish out the year, something that has never happened previously. Chairman Doug Sonenberg says the three-month appropriation makes more sense.

Also, several contracts were signed during the meeting. The first was annual ACCO contract for workman’s compensation insurance. The commissioners also signed a juvenile detention transportation contract.

The county also accepted a donation from the American Red Cross that covered 50 shovels, 50 rakes, 50 cleanup kits and other various items that were given to citizens at the community assistance resource center at the fair building over the weekend.