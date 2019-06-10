Posted: Jun 10, 2019 11:59 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2019 12:23 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners heard a report from Emergency Management Monday morning.

Chairman Mitch Antle said WCEM’s Public Information Officer Melissa Lindgren told the Commissioners about the pots of money the County qualifies for in terms of disaster assistance.

The relief includes emergency repairs for road services. Another is for long-term road fixes. The Commissioners have been checking personnel time, materials and equipment through the process so the County can be reimbursed to the maximum for the community.

Chairman Antle said the public assistance side is still kind of in limbo. That will change once the Federal Emergency Management Agency sets up shop in Washington County later in the week.

"The entire County is highly insured," Chairman Antle said, "As individuals are concerned coverage wise, there's going to be a little bit of a give and take between who does and does not have insurance."

That will play out on the Publuc Assistance side of disaster assistance. FEMA will come out to look at infrastructure projects throughout the County Tuesday.

Chairman Antle said the Oklahoma Department of Transportation was out last week to review damages in District 2. He said in one area of the District, 1.6 miles of roadway suffered a 60-percent material loss. That rounded up to $287,000 worth of damage.

Emergency repairs to roadways have been made in other areas just to make them passable for the time being. The 1.6 miles of damaged roadway in District 2 is being overlayed this week. Chairman Antle said the work will be reimbursed by ODOT.