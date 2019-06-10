Posted: Jun 10, 2019 12:14 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2019 12:14 PM

Garrett Giles

Pushing the limits of bluegrass – that is what the Grammy Award-Winning Steep Canyon Rangers have been doing since 2000. They will perform in this OKM Music’s 35th Annual Music Festival Tuesday.

Tracing their humble beginnings back to a small North Carolina town, the Steep Canyon Rangers have affirmed their place as one of the most versatile bands in American music.

OKM Music said the sextet has shaped the genre by including elements of pop, country, old rock and more. This has created an original sound all their own.

Known for their work with actor and banjo extraordinaire Steve Martin, this group has seen airtime on the National Public Radio’s Tiny Desk Concert series. They have been collaborating with Americana’s most distinctive producers.

In total, the Steep Canyon Rangers have produced 9 solo albums in addition to two collaborative albums with Steve Martin. Their album - Nobody Knows You - won the Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album, and their previous album – Red Bird Alert – was nominated for the same award.

The group will perform live at the Bartlesville Community Center on Tuesday, June 11th at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, to see the Steep Canyon Rangers or other artists, visit bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com.