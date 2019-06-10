Posted: Jun 10, 2019 1:44 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2019 1:44 PM

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met at the courthouse in Pawhuska on Monday morning and came one step closer to tearing down two building in the city of Fairfax that have been damaged by a tornado.

Last week, the commissioners had declared the area hazardous to the public and therefore it needed to be fixed as quickly as possible. They also said it would be best for an independent company to do the work as opposed to county employees so that the county wouldn't be liable if something went wrong while the buildings were being demolished.

This week, the commissioners signed a resolution with JL & Associates to put up a temporary structure before the buildings get demolished. The commissioners will pay them $22,500. They have not received any quotes on how much it cost to demolish the buildings.

Each district will take $200,000 out of the county and that money will be used for reimbursable disaster repairs. Now that a presidential declaration has been granted for the county, FEMA will reimburse the county that money.

The commissioners had phone interviews with Kellogg Engineering and Guy Engineering regarding road repairs in District Two. After talking with each company, they decided to choose Guy Engineering for the project.

The commissioners also approved a contract with JL & Associates to do a shower and restroom remodel for $78,700 at the Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.

The next regular scheduled board of Osage County Commissioners meeting is scheduled for next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning for those interested in attending.