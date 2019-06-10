Posted: Jun 10, 2019 1:53 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2019 1:53 PM

Max Gross

Bartlesville High has tabbed its new boys’ soccer coach. The Bruins have selected BHS alum Anthony Tucker to lead the program. Tucker has previous coaching experience with Coffeyville’s field Kindley High School and as an assistant for the Lady Bruins.

After graduating BHS, Tucker went to play at Independence Community College before transferring to Divison II Delta State University in Mississippi. Tucker also played Tulsa Club 89 soccer team. Tucker also has degrees from Rogers State University and a Masters in Higher Education Leadership from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.

The Bruins will look to improve on last year’s 4-8 record. Tucker takes over for Vladen Glavonic who resigned at the end of the season. BHS now has no more open varsity coaching positions.