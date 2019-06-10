Posted: Jun 10, 2019 2:14 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2019 2:14 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's meeting, the Board of Osage County Commissioners decided to take $600,000 of county money and use it for reimbursable disaster repairs. As long as the county uses the money properly, FEMA will reimburse each district with $200,000 when the necessary repairs are made. District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney talked about the terrible shape his part of the county was in.

Commissioners Assistant Kandy Jump warned that it is important to spend the money in the proper way.

Over the weekend, Osage County finally got a presidential emergency declaration because of the recent heavy rains.