Posted: Jun 10, 2019 2:53 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2019 3:02 PM

Max Gross

A third man has been arrested for taking part in an alleged shooting on the 6100 block of Baylor Drive that occurred on March 28. Matthew Stanton was arrested on a warrant issued May 31. Stanton appeared before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing charges of shooting with intent to kill.

According to an affidavit, Stanton was the owner of the home where the alleged incident occurred. Surveillance video from a neighboring residence shows Caleb McCabe, who was previously arrested and charged in the incident, exit his vehicle and began firing shots.

Another vehicle at the residence driven by William Jones. Jones was arrested last week and charged with possessing a firearm. He claims that he was shot several times by McCabe. McCabe then fled the scene in his vehicle.

The video shows no movement for a time until Stanton exits the residence. Stanton then allegedly fires a weapon in the direction of the second vehicle. Jones claims that he was shot multiple times by Stanton as well.

These charges were added to charges Stanton faced after a search warrant was served at his residence in early April.

Stanton saw his bond set at $150,000. He is due back in court on June 21.